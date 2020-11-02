Viral Video Watch: Barack Obama calls voter to urge her to vote for Biden/Harris (and talks to her baby son) ‘Oh my god.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election: https://t.co/FZknijCx0E pic.twitter.com/XGUnAArRXW— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 31, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Barack Obama Joe Biden Read Comments Print