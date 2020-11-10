Watch: Angry protestors storm Armenian parliament after PM agrees to a Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal
The peace deal to end the military conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region comes after over a month of bloodshed.
On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament descended into chaos after an angry mob of protestors stormed into government buildings in the capital, Yerevan. This was after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan and Russia, a contentious decision handing Azerbaijan many of the concessions it has sought for decades.
Altercations broke out at the parliamentary podium, people threw objects at politicians, and the speaker, Ararat Mirzoyan, was reportedly attacked and beaten unconscious by the mob, according to The Guardian. Protestors had reportedly spotted his convoy and pulled him out of the car before attacking him.