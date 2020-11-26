Around the Web Watch: Astronaut Victor Glover posts his first video from SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft ‘The video just doesn’t do it justice.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp— Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space Astronauts Read Comments Print