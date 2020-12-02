Watch: ‘We don’t only do balle-balle like in Bollywood’, says protestor at farmers’ agitation
Farmers from across the country, especially Punjab, have been protesting against the new farm laws for seven days now.
A protestor participating in the farmers’ agitation on Tuesday challenged the stereotypes associated with the portrayal of Punjabi community in Bollywood, saying that “we don’t only do balle-balle like it’s shown in the movies”. The man was identified as Rajvendra Singh from Patiala by a journalist on Twitter, and he was reportedly injured while trying to march to Delhi on Friday.
“Our history of invasions is till Afghanistan, and Delhi is not very far for us,” Singh said in the video. “Bollywood should not think of us as jokers.”
Also read
Farm law protests enter seventh day as talks between farmers and Centre remain inconclusive
Watch
Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh fame detained for joining farmers’ protest
‘We urge the Indian government to hear out the farmers’: Sikh Canadian MP on farmers’ protests