Around the Web Watch: Comic book 'Priya's Mask' has a video version featuring Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur The animated film features the superhero, her flying tiger Sahas, and a tribute to health workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Priya's Mask (2020).Also read:Beware Covid-19, superhero Priya and her flying tiger Sahas are here