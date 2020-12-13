Around the Web Watch: Singer Lucky Ali sings his famous song ‘O Sanam’ at an impromptu event in Goa The video was posted by Nafisa Ali Sodhi on social media. Scroll Staff An hour ago Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv— Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020 Also watchSinger Lucky Ali’s unplugged live version of ‘O Sanam’ is delightful Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lucky Ali Viral video Print