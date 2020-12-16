Media won’t show u but this is the largest protest by AIIMS Nurses in front of Director’s Office.They served almost all ministers including Amit Shah during their AIIMS visit but are ignored & oppressed by govt. They are begging for their rights from last 2 years but all in vain. pic.twitter.com/kCBad6unod — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) December 15, 2020

The strike by the nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Education was called off on Tuesday night, hours after the Delhi High Court intervened and said that the strike could not be continued, NDTV reported.

At the High Court hearing earlier in the day, AIIMS said that the strike was in violation of the Industrial Disputes Act and it also violated a previous court order that prohibited any such action by the employees.

The AIIMS nurses had laid down 23 demands, including clarity on the pay structure under the Sixth Pay Commission and a freeze on contract hiring, the report added.

“From the AIIMS administration side, within this week we will hold several rounds of dialogues to try and resolve your demands,” hospital director Dr Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying. “The Health Ministry will also hold talks and try to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Here are some scenes from the nurses’ strike.

