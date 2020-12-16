Watch: Scenes from the AIIMS nurses’ strike that was called off after Delhi High Court order
The ‘indefinite strike’ had begun on Monday asking for 23 pay and hiring demands to be fulfilled.
The strike by the nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Education was called off on Tuesday night, hours after the Delhi High Court intervened and said that the strike could not be continued, NDTV reported.
At the High Court hearing earlier in the day, AIIMS said that the strike was in violation of the Industrial Disputes Act and it also violated a previous court order that prohibited any such action by the employees.
The AIIMS nurses had laid down 23 demands, including clarity on the pay structure under the Sixth Pay Commission and a freeze on contract hiring, the report added.
“From the AIIMS administration side, within this week we will hold several rounds of dialogues to try and resolve your demands,” hospital director Dr Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying. “The Health Ministry will also hold talks and try to resolve this as soon as possible.”
Here are some scenes from the nurses’ strike.