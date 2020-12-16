Around the Web Watch: Here is a man singing soulfully to a sparrow perched on a car. The bird joins in ‘Is there is a cure for death?’ Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Haeri wanakh na tota se kya yilaaj kari na maut si? (Meaning: Little sparrow won't you tell the parrot, there be any cure for death?). The singer is actually singing this to the sparrow in this video. Just lovely pic.twitter.com/kpELRR2F8E— Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) December 15, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Birds Music Read Comments Print