Play

In September, Yashraj Mukhate from Aurangabad set to music an intense sequence from the Hindi soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

The scene features a domineering mother-in-law solving a domestic mystery: someone had taken chickpeas out of a cooker and placed the empty cooker back on the stove. Who would do such a dastardy thing?

The key to the mystery became an Internet sensation: Rasode main kaun tha? Who was in the kitchen?

Matters reached a point where BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra narrated the entire scene, on live TV – even reading out the dialogue from a paper kept in front of him – in order to take a dig at the Congress.