Play

Especially in Donald Trump’s USA, reality wrote its own comedy script in 2020, even as the tragedy of the coronavirus unfolded. On Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show, correspondent Jordan Klepper spoke to die-hard Donald Trump fans about the current president’s impeachment trial, and continued his satirical coverage into mid-November at the Million MAGA (Make America Great Again) March, where, “somewhere in an alternate reality, Donald Trump won the 2020 election”.

Here’s an hour-long compilation of Klepper’s hilarious interactions with Trump supporters – including that time when a female supporter said a woman can’t be president because “a female has more hormones.”