Govinda has arguably never gone out of circulation even though he hasn’t been in a movie for a while. Reminders of his comic genius are a click away. YouTube is spilling over with videos of the best moments from Govinda’s comedies through the 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2020, we were reminded again of the 57-year-old actor’s ability to make us roll on the floor with the remake of Coolie No.1. Directed by David Dhawan in 1995, written by the redoubtable Kader Khan, and starring Govinda at in madcap mode, Coolie No.1 was a tough act to follow. And yet, Dhawan embarked on a remake, this time with his son Varun Dhawan.

Govinda’s unerring timing, his ability to carry off the most outrageous gags, and his fleet footwork have been memorialised in compilations from his movies on YouTube. Here are three videos that prove that the only actor who better Govinda is Govinda.

