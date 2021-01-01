‘You’re on mute’: Working from home was frustrating but also funny in 2020
After the horrors of 2020, slide into the new year with a smile.
It was the phrase of the year. “You’re on mute”. Pulled out to tell a colleague who had absent-mindedly started to speak on a conference call but had forgotten to unmute themselves. Every single time.
After working from home became the new normal, with Covid-19 forcing many offices to shut down, a number of working people experienced a decidedly unfamiliar feeling: a desire to go to office.
Still, WFH turned out to be not all bad, with no commute, casual dressing, and numerous moments of hilarity.