working from home 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4ty3D8SgP9 — Alexis Gay (@yayalexisgay) April 27, 2020

It was the phrase of the year. “You’re on mute”. Pulled out to tell a colleague who had absent-mindedly started to speak on a conference call but had forgotten to unmute themselves. Every single time.

After working from home became the new normal, with Covid-19 forcing many offices to shut down, a number of working people experienced a decidedly unfamiliar feeling: a desire to go to office.

Still, WFH turned out to be not all bad, with no commute, casual dressing, and numerous moments of hilarity.