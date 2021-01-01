When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme 🥁 #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020

In a year when everyone was tired of working from home, even television presenters, this weatherman from BBC North West demonstrated how to beat the blues – literally.

After presenting the weather report and the familiar BBC theme tune came on, Owain Wyn Evans nipped around to the drum kit in his home to bang out this own accompaniment to the soundtrack.

Evans later said in a tweet: “When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too.” The spot was so popular the BBC decided to shoot a feature with Evans giving viewers lessons in how to drum – without a drum kit.