Jazzy B, a popular Punjabi singer of Indian and Canadian origin, spent New Year’s Eve with farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders against the newly-passed agriculture laws.

When asked why he decided to join the protests in the biting cold of north India, Jazzy B said, “You should never leave your homeland, and I am proud to be a Punjabi. Yes, I am from Canada, but you can never take the Indian out of me.”

“There are no religions or castes here,” he added. “The energy of this protest is beautiful. It’s about being human. We are all humans, and I consider myself lucky for being able to celebrate New Year with the farmers.”