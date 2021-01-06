Around the Web Watch: Hit song ‘Om Shanti Om’ gets funny twist with these painfully realistic lyrics for our times ‘Om naukri do..’ Scroll Staff An hour ago વર્તમાન સમયને જોતા નવું નજરાણું સોંગ આવી ગયું છે, જેમાં બેરોજગાર યુવાનોને આપવીતી દર્શાવી રહ્યું છે, मेरी उमर के बेरोजगारो,क्या कभी तुमने फॉर्म फील किया है,@DeepikaSRajawat @devanshijoshi71 @HardikPatel_ @jigneshmevani80 @Aakar__Patel @urvish2020 @DevendraBhatn10 @YAJadeja pic.twitter.com/A7iRtNLmZX— Farhan Patel❤️🇮🇳 (@farhanpatel96) January 6, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music satire jobs Read Comments