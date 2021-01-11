Viral Video ‘They want to ruin my life’: Pro-Trump rioters’ airport meltdown on learning they’re on no-fly lists They weren’t happy. Scroll Staff An hour ago People who broke into the Capitol Wednesday are now learning they are on No-Fly lists pending the full investigation. They are not happy about this. pic.twitter.com/5GfHo1eVU8— Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) January 10, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Capitol Donald Trump Read Comments