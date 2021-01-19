Around the Web Watch: What connects Wayanad to Buckingham Palace, Rolls Royce, and The Titanic, asks Rahul Gandhi The answer: Teak wood from Nilambur. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Can you guess what connects #OurWayanad to the Buckingham Palace, Rolls Royce and the Titanic? Watch this video and #VisitWayanad pic.twitter.com/nkIM8u8lPQ— Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) January 18, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rahul Gandhi Kerala Read Comments