Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny moments before he was arrested Navalny landed in Russia from Berlin on Sunday after receiving treatment for alleged nerve gas poisoning in 2020 summer. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago He is on his way to the passport control pic.twitter.com/W2YviHDBQC— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) January 17, 2021 Also readRussia: Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned in August, detained Russia politics