Around the Web Biden inauguration: Lady Gaga sings the US National Anthem, JLo performs ‘This Land is Your Land’ Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez sang their hearts out. Scroll Staff An hour ago Lady Gaga sings the US national anthem at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/GVvXy1QJ1d— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021 Recording artist Jennifer Lopez performs "America the Beautiful" at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.pic.twitter.com/r07GIvWd0o— Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 20, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Joe Biden Kamala Harris Read Comments