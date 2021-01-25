Around the Web Watch: Delhi police installs concrete barricades ahead of farmers’ Republic Day tractor march Protesting farmers’ unions and the Delhi police agreed on three routes for the Republic Day tractor rally. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Delhi Police preparing for tomorrow’s tractor march by installing concrete barricades. pic.twitter.com/XDg6cZeAbx— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 25, 2021 ReadFarm law protests: ‘Those in power don’t care about farmers,’ says Sharad Pawar at Mumbai rally Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Republic Day farmers protests Read Comments