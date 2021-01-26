Around the Web Protesting farmers gather at Delhi’s Red Fort. Watch scenes from Republic Day tractor rally The farmers’ rally in the capital on Tuesday turned violent. Scroll Staff An hour ago LIVE | Scores of protesting farmers enter Delhi's iconic Red Fort #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/0fOTPJp8Bp— NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021 Farmers at Red Fort! 👏👏 #HistoricTractorMarch#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/8pm3DfYj7J— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) January 26, 2021 "LEHAR KISANI DI"Feeling honoured to witness this historic peaceful farmers' tractor rally. #AmitojMann @AvkashMann #KisanTractorRally #HistoricTractorMarch pic.twitter.com/iobj92yy1r— Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmann) January 26, 2021 Tractors crossing Tikri border barricades one by one, still thousands in queue#KisanParade #KisanTractorRally @RaviSinghKA @Kisanektamorcha @SAsiaSolidarity @ravishndtv @TheQuint @thewire_in @ReallySwara @RanaAyyub @BaltejPannu @kavita_krishnan @DrHarjitBhatti @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/tNcaI2sQp6— Navkiran Natt | ਨਵਕਿਰਨ ਨੱਤ (@navkiran_natt) January 26, 2021 Historic Tractor March. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. #HistoricTractorMarch pic.twitter.com/Jx0WWGJwOa— Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) January 26, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Farmers Republic Day protest Read Comments