Watch: Anastasia Vasilyeva, ally of Alexei Navalny, plays the piano as police raid her house The police raided the young doctor's house along with other properties connected to jailed opposition leader Navalny. Scroll Staff An hour ago Anastasia Vasilyeva, an ally of Alexei Navalny, decided to play the piano while police raided her house along with other properties connected to the Kremlin critic pic.twitter.com/BkGOQVyVEK— Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021