29/1/21Passenger who was about to fall while trying to board running train Punjab Mail was pulled to safety in swift action by Ct S P Yadav and CT Jeetendra Gujar

#DutyWithHumanity #LifeSavingAct by RPF staff Kalyan post CSMT Division ( CR) @PiyushGoyal @arunkumar783 @GM_CRly pic.twitter.com/97opOs5i7w