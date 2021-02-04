Around the Web Aero India 2021: Watch aerobatics display by Indian Air Force pilots over Bengaluru skies The three-day show ends on February 5. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Karnataka: Aero India show underway in Bengaluru for the second day. The show that started yesterday will conclude on February 5. pic.twitter.com/ryWuqr8TiH— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021 #WATCH | Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force and Sarang helicopter display team conduct aerobatic display at Aero India show in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/yRrVLQbtBS— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021 #WATCH | Aircraft taking part in the flypast in Atmanirbhar formation at Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/eusLZOnouL— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru Karnataka planes