Around the Web Watch: Time-lapse animation shows how smartphones travelled from Trump’s rally towards US Capitol The ‘New York Times’ re-visualised the insurrection using leaked smartphone location data. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Using a trove of leaked smartphone location data, @cwarzel and @stuartathompson identified some of the Capitol rioters. In this time-lapse animation, smartphones moved from Trump’s rally to the Capitol. https://t.co/Jm1jM3TxvG pic.twitter.com/65scuyjNye— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) February 8, 2021 ReadGossip and godsibb: How social media helps populists like Trump to thrive Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States US Capitol violence violence Read Comments