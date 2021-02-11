Around the Web Watch: Trevor Noah explains the farmers’ protests in India to his viewers in the US On a recent episode of ‘The Daily Show’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan.If you don’t know, now you know. pic.twitter.com/LGvM0WvbqS— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. farmers protests television