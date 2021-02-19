Around the Web ‘It was obviously a mistake’: US Senator Ted Cruz on flying to Cancún while Texas was freezing ‘In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.’ Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago "It was obviously a mistake."Sen. Ted Cruz returned to Texas Thursday after backlash for flying to Cancun with his family while the state deals with widespread power outages in the middle of a big freeze https://t.co/l7rmmIIb0Z pic.twitter.com/rEG8X1cccx— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 19, 2021 Sen. Ted Cruz, back in Texas, says it was "obviously a mistake" to go to Cancun.You can hear protestors chanting "Resign!" in the background. pic.twitter.com/FwA6Dsg4fv— The Recount (@therecount) February 19, 2021 WatchNo electricity, water pipes frozen: Scenes from snow-hit Texas Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ted Cruz Texas United States Read Comments