Watch: RPF official saves man trying to board moving train at railway station in Goa The passenger had lost his balance. Scroll Staff An hour ago Life saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR!At Vasco station,a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna express &slipped into the gap between Platform and trainPassengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life. pic.twitter.com/zkIva0rAkJ— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 11, 2021