Viral Video Watch: Comedian mimics interviewer Karan Thapar and his relationship with the Oxford dictionary Sandipan Mitra also mimics journalist Shekhar Gupta regularly. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandipan Mitra🏳️🌈 (@sandipan_mitra6) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandipan Mitra🏳️🌈 (@sandipan_mitra6) Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Social media journalists comedy Read Comments