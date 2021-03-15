Viral Video Watch: MS Dhoni plays a monk in new IPL commercial Greed is depicted as ‘cool’ if it makes one more eager to win. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #VIVOIPL salutes the new Indian spirit that is eager to innovate and rewrite the rulebook.Will history be created yet again this IPL?Join us in celebrating #IndiaKaApnaMantra.LIVE from Apr 9 | Broadcast starts 6 PM, Match starts 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/6IcKGwy4np— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket dhoni Read Comments