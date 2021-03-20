Around the Web ‘To inspire you all’: Actor Dharmendra films himself getting vaccinated ‘Definitely not to show off.’ Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care 👋 pic.twitter.com/gp4lQAZr1l— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 actor