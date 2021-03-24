Viral Video Watch: Incredible footage from drone flying above the crater of erupting Iceland volcano Photographer Bjorn Steinbekk flew his DJI FPV drone directly over Mount Fagradalsfjall to capture these once-in-a-lifetime videos. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Play Play An interview with drone pilot Bjorn Steinbekk.WatchVolcano erupts after almost 900 years near Reykjavik, Iceland Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Volcano Drone Iceland Read Comments