Around the Web Watch: How farmers protesting at Delhi’s Ghazipur border are celebrating Holi Singing and dancing at the protest site. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago #WATCH | Farmers protesting in Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for the last 123 days sing and dance as they celebrate #Holi. "We demand that the government should accept our demand and take back the three farm laws so that we can go home," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/6C5RaEUwNv— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Holi Farmers protest Read Comments