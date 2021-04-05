Unbelievable scenes from Bihar:



Violence breaks out as agitated students attack officials for shutting down coaching centres in Sasaram, Bihar.



Centres were being shut as part of #Covid19 protocols in the wake of rising cases.



9 rioting students arrested. Story on @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/c4GAwiYNVD — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 5, 2021

Students at private coaching centres in Sasaram, Bihar damaged public property and threw bricks at officials who were in the area to shut down the buildings, NDTV reported. The state government had ordered educational institutions to be closed due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the report, the students alleged that the government was taking action against educational institutions while violators of guidelines roamed freely in crowded markets and participated in public meetings.

The Bihar government has deferred the reopening of schools and colleges in the state till April 12.