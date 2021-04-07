Viral Video Caught on camera: Trader loses temper when asked to wear mask in Saharanpur, UP Arguments over putting on masks are beginning to escalate. Scroll Staff An hour ago This video is from west UP’s Saharanpur and underlines how tough it is for cops and admin to enforce covid protocol . A trader well and truly lost it when asked to wear a mask , pay a fine and told a repeat violation will lead to shop getting sealed ..... pic.twitter.com/GXgKA47BFL— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) April 7, 2021 Also , as many have pointed out , while the cops are all masked up in the video , the admin rep’s mask is more or less a showpiece .... may have come off during the argument but still , it defeats the purpose ...— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) April 7, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Mask UP Read Comments