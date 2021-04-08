Viral Video Watch: What happens when Times Now ‘calls’ a Chinese restaurant, asks comedian José Covaco Anchor reading out a fake WhatsApp list of 30 dead Chinese soldiers: ‘Cui Kang...Peng Guiying...’ José Covaco: ‘Sir, you want just a wing?’ Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago Times Now calling a Chinese Restaurant.. pic.twitter.com/iPIyfPkDkK— pAgaL_P₹oj3ct (@HoeZaay) April 8, 2021 Also readLadakh clash: Times Now falls for fake WhatsApp list naming 30 dead Chinese soldiers Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Media José Covaco Fake News Satire