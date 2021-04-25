Play

The popular musician Derek Julien, singer and guitarist best remembered for his sting with the pioneering rock band Waterfront, died in Pune on Sunday. He was 70.

Julien had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Jehangir Hospital after severe Covid-19 infection in the beginning of April. His wife and daughter had also contracted the disease.

Unable to afford the treatment, Julien’s family had started a crowdfunding campaign to pay the medical bills. His brother-in-law Roger Dragonette had uploaded a song on YouTube, appealing to his fans to contribute towards Derek’s treatment.

Play

Julien joined Waterfront in 1971. They stood out from their contemporaries by performing original rock tunes. Here are two of them.

Play

Play

In 1992, he became part of a progressive music group called Azure Hades, with drummer Dennis Coelhi and multi-instrumentalist Shrikant Sriram.

Here is a reunion concert they did 15 years later.

Play

Julien also did a long stint in singer Gary Lawyer’s band.