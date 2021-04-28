‘Is this my house or Uttar Pradesh’: Comic Rajeev Nigam’s act on property confiscation order
UP Chief Minister Adityanath has said the state will confiscate the properties of those who ‘spread rumours’ about a lack of healthcare facilities.
Also watch
‘The CM is blind’: Angry relatives lash out after young man’s death without treatment in Kanpur
Read
UP: FIR filed against man who sought Twitter help for oxygen for grandfather
‘People are dropping dead like flies’: In Uttar Pradesh villages, Covid-19 turns silent killer