Around the Web Coronavirus crisis: Woman dies after lying unattended outside hospital for an hour Filmed in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago He even gave CPR but all efforts in vain. The man tried everything possible to save his wife while doctors at the hospital didn't pay attention until the woman died. @Benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/k2O5eDw9xQ— Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) May 7, 2021 Travelling across UP to cover the Covid pandemic, @ThePrintIndia Thursday reached Amethi. This is what we saw inside the Covid wing of the 100 bedded Gauriganj district hospital. Filth, heaps of garbage outside the wards,relatives attending to patients inside.Time:2pm pic.twitter.com/2Fecu1PwYt— Moushumi Das Gupta (@dgupta_moushumi) May 6, 2021 Hospitals are running out of beds and oxygen, while crematoriums overflow. Al Jazeera's @LizPuranam explains why COVID-19 is hitting India so hard ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KkUNHOCKxs— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 7, 2021 India reported its highest-ever daily tally of 412,262 new Covid cases and also a record 3,980 deaths on Thursday.The country's limited ability to track new mutations is a growing concern for scientists https://t.co/ev3olFKp3C pic.twitter.com/j6yp1Ot64Q— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) May 6, 2021