Covid-19 crisis: Bengaluru crematorium workers, gravediggers work non-stop despite pending salaries Like many other parts of the country, Bengaluru has been overwhelmed by an incremental rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago TW: Visuals of corpses, graves, pyres and funerals Watch: Gravediggers and crematorium workers in Bengaluru are working around the clock as dead bodies keep piling up.Space is running out as is the money owed to these workers, for several months now.Report by @alitheasm pic.twitter.com/CEHk73RYAt— Firstpost (@firstpost) May 10, 2021 After Susheelamma, a powrakarmika in Banaswadi, #Bengaluru passed away from COVID on Wednesday, the powrakarmika workers observed mourning for the untimely demise of Susheelamma today. @IndianExpress @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/EYqHUUiH18— Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) May 6, 2021 WOMAN BEGS FOR BED OUTSIDE CM RESIDENCEIn #Bengaluru, a woman was seen pleading for Covid bed for her husband outside CM's residence. She says she is willing to pay if a bed is arranged. After 30 minutes,CM office arranged for a bed but patient died by then.Sreeja MS reports! pic.twitter.com/Gb0RHpQpJP— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) May 6, 2021