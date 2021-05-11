Viral Video Watch: Millions of Olive Ridley turtles emerge from nests at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach, move to sea A glorious site. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Travelling 1000s of km, Olive Ridley comes to lay eggs in 2 rookeries of Odisha. In Gahiramatha, 4 lakhs of them, each laying more than 100 laid eggs.Here they go. More than 40M new lives to Bay of Bengal.Salutations to the frontline staff, for protecting these annual guests 🙏 pic.twitter.com/82Ap8zpTT1— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 5, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha environment animals