Travelling 1000s of km, Olive Ridley comes to lay eggs in 2 rookeries of Odisha. In Gahiramatha, 4 lakhs of them, each laying more than 100 laid eggs.



Here they go. More than 40M new lives to Bay of Bengal.Salutations to the frontline staff, for protecting these annual guests 🙏 pic.twitter.com/82Ap8zpTT1