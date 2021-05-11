Around the Web ‘Do you condemn the killing of Palestinian children?’: Reporter asks US state department’s Ned Price ‘We don’t have independent confirmation of facts on the ground yet so I’m very hesitant to get into reports that are just emerging,’ spokesperson Price replied. Scroll Staff An hour ago "Do you condemn the killing of children?”Reporters press US State Department on Palestinian right to self-defence amid crisis in Jerusalem https://t.co/RiDFVsJbMh pic.twitter.com/S9lhYDlV1N— The National (@TheNationalNews) May 11, 2021 WatchIsraelis celebrate near Western Wall while tree burns in Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine United States Read Comments