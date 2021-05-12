Viral Video Watch: Man reveals snake when police ask for proof he’s out on ‘essential service’ during lockdown Spotted near Hardinge Circle in Mysuru. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago #Lockdown storyPolice stop a biker near Hardinge circle close to #Mysore palace, asked what "essential service" was he doing; biker says: rescuing snake from Jockey quarters residential area; police ask proof.. Opens backpack, shows box with cobra (notice: all cops stand away😃) pic.twitter.com/cOtswKBvbY— Deepa Balakrishnan (@deepab18) May 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Lockdown Read Comments