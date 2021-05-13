Around the Web Watch: Hyderabad’s Charminar monument, usually a busy area, looked deserted on first day of lockdown Mosques in the city put up notices urging devotees to pray at home on Eid, The Hindu reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Charminar wears a deserted look on the first day of the lockdown in Telangana. @THHyderabad @the_hindu https://t.co/BRSuUKyIMt pic.twitter.com/aRxfSAmlu5— Serish (@serish) May 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Telangana Lockdown Read Comments