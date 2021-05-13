Around the Web ‘Can’t deny the asymmetry of power’: Malala Yousafzai calls on world leaders to protect Palestinians ‘After decades of oppression against Palestinians, we cannot deny the asymmetry of power and brutality.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago A Palestinian child should be sitting in a classroom, not in rubble. World leaders must act immediately to protect the human rights of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/6BLQq58D4H— Malala (@Malala) May 12, 2021 ReadWhy East Jerusalem has become a flashpoint in the decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Palestine Israel Read Comments