Viral Video ‘Just got to hang in there’: Annoyed Vir Das talks to his ‘friend’ in America as US Covid norms ease Friend: ‘You guys will get there soon! You’ve just got to hang in there.’ Vir Das: ‘We are hanging...’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Me talking to my friends in America right now. pic.twitter.com/YKlqnIz9eL— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 14, 2021 Folks, if you’re fully vaccinated — you no longer need to wear a mask.If you’re not vaccinated yet — go to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a shot, and mask up until you’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/qcyG2WyCG2— President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021 On Thursday, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks. Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Comedy Covid-19 Read Comments