Around the Web Coronavirus crisis: New cremation site comes up opposite Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi The existing cremation sites were unable to handle the number of corpses being brought in every day. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Varanasi के हरीशचंद्र घाट पर #Covid लाशों को भीड़ बढ़ती देख नदी पार एक और घाट का निर्माण किया गया है। यहां रोज़ाना 20 लाशें आ रही हैं। #COVIDEmergency2021Reporting with @akanksha_kumar3 @nlhindi pic.twitter.com/QqNdpUFkOg— Shivangi Saxena (@shivangi441) May 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus