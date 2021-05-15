Viral Video ‘Mmm, vaccination!’: New York mayor snacks on fries while announcing offer of free food with vaccine Shake Shack teamed up with Bill de Blasio’s office to get more New Yorkers vaccinated by offering them vouchers for free french fries with a burger or sandwich. Scroll Staff An hour ago .@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio eats Shake Shack during today's press conference to announce free fries with vaccination promotion. pic.twitter.com/ivMFjbvZyk— The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Vaccine United States Read Comments