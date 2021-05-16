Around the Web ICYMI: Israeli airstrike destroys the building that housed foreign media offices in Gaza Apart from other residential apartments and offices, the building had offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Play Video shows AP, AJ and other journalists gathering their equipments and gear to evacuate their offices in the 12-story al-Jala’ residential building in the heart of Gaza before bombed and destroyed it to the ground by missiles fired from its warplanes today. #Gaza #غزة_الآن pic.twitter.com/jCtctH0O4R— Ali Younes (@Ali_reports) May 15, 2021 2: AP and AJ journalists leaving from building Israel bombed https://t.co/0KtpApudU3 was shot by Gaza photojournalist @AtiyaDarwish Ironically,he was hit in 2018 by Israeli shrapnel while covering protest in Gaza. It still affect his eyesight and hearing @brianstelter #Gaza pic.twitter.com/FqCzVbV2dj— Ali Younes (@Ali_reports) May 15, 2021 Also readIsrael strikes Gaza building housing international media offices Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Gaza Read Comments