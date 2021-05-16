Around the Web Watch: Councillor’s husband rams car into Covid hospital days after father’s death Rajendra Tajne rammed his car into Nashik’s Bycto hospital where his father died ten days ago. His wife Seema Tajne is a BJP councillor in the city. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago नाशिक महानगरपालिका के कोविड अस्पताल में BJP पार्षद सीमा ताजणे के पति राजेन्द्र ताजणे ने मरीजों को रेमडेसीवीर और दूसरी सुविधाएँ नहीं मिलने के विरोध में तोड़फोड किया। नाशिक में BJP सत्ता में हैलोगों को हो रही असुविधा के विरोध में तोड़फोड़ कर इन्होंने लोगों की असुविधा और बढ़ा दी 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/GyVRoB5Dkj— sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) May 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid hospital Read Comments